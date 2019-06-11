Gordie Howe's legacy brings grandson to life and love in Saskatoon

Corey Howe had no idea he would be living in Saskatoon one day.

Howe, the grandson of hockey legend Gordie Howe, grew up in Ohio and didn't have much contact with his granddad's old stomping grounds.

That is, until he met his future wife at a star-studded banquet held in honour of Gordie Howe in 2015.

"I didn't even know where Saskatoon was on the map before a few years ago," he told reporters, while attending an unveiling of a plaque in his grandfather's honour.

"Now living here, it's so special to see how big of an impact that (Gordie) had on this town."

Gordie Howe was born just outside of Saskatoon and spent his formative years in the city before going on to hockey greatness, playing 25 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings.

Four years ago, legends of the hockey world — including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Hull and Brett Hull — gathered together in Saskatoon to honour Howe.

A woman named Davis was a server at the event. And the rest is history.

"We kind of attribute my grandpa to bringing us together, because I wouldn't have been here for any other reason," he said.

Corey Howe, the grandson of NHL legend, Gordie Howe speaks with media at the unveiling of a new monument honouring his grandfather near Floral, Sask. (CBC News)

Corey said he often heard stories about Saskatoon from his grandpa, including one about his birthplace outside of Saskatoon that didn't have heat in the winter.

"They would heat bricks in the fire and then they'd sleep with those bricks to keep him warm at night."

This spring, the couple had their first child, and named him Hart Gordon after his famous great-grandfather.

"We'll definitely get him some skates," he said.