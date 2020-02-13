Sask. gov't leaving it up to school boards to decide on masking

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education outlined what mandatory masking in the province's schools would look like Tuesday, but did not require that step, leaving it up to individual school boards to decide.

"Education in Saskatchewan is very diverse," Education Minister Gord Wyant said in a news conference.

"We have schools ranging from four students to over 1,600 students. We need to consider what works for all facilities. So today we're providing guidance to ensure school divisions have the public health information they need to make their decisions for their local school divisions.

"While we know there's a number of school divisions that have expressed an interest in masking policies, not all have."

Wyant clarified that while decisions to enact masking policies would rest with school boards, they would need to consult public health officials.

For schools that make the move, Saskatchewan students in grades 4 to 12 would have to wear masks in hallways and other high traffic areas if schools moved to a mandatory masking scenario, the ministry said in a release.

"For those students in grades 9 through 12, masks may be required in classrooms where it is not possible to maintain physical distancing or where students are outside of the cohort within their classroom, as well as all teachers and staff," it said.

The province's back-to-school plan released last week said masking "may be activated regionally or provincially based on the advice of our chief medical health officer" and include "mask usage as determined by the chief medical health officer."

What COVID-19 conditions might prompt a move to require masking remains unclear.

Cohorting in elementary schools

Wyant confirmed the government has required schools to cohort elementary students into smaller groups.

"In high school settings where cohorting is more complex, school divisions will be encouraged to find creative solutions to move students in cohorts where possible," according to the release.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan NDP's education critic, Carla Beck, called on the chair of the legislature's human services committee to reconvene the group so that the NDP could talk face-to-face with members of the Saskatchewan Party government about the back-to-school plan.

"The last time that we had the opportunity to meet, that I had the opportunity to ask Minister Wyant some questions in the committee, was back when the legislature was still in session in June," she said.

"We had a lot of questions about the guidelines at that point — the guidelines that have not changed in any significant way since their plan was announced."

The government's back-to-school plan did require actions that the previous guidelines only provided as suggestions, such as the cleaning of school buses between each run.

Beck said there are still questions about who will pay for the extra work and supplies required.

Another group calls for masks

The pressure on the government to mandate masks continued Tuesday, with the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians (SCFP) being the latest group to weigh in. The group sent a letter to Wyant, Premier Scott Moe and the Ministry of Health.

"The SCFP asks that school resumes at a minimum of Safe Schools Plan level two and includes a clear mask mandate for students and teachers. It is imperative that we take as many protections as possible for the safety of our families," college president Mark Cameron wrote.

The government's back-to-school plan outlined four different levels of operations, with schools geared to initially open under Level 1, which aims to create an atmosphere as close to normal as possible, and masks only being required if they reached Level 2.