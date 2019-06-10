Larry Arnst may have farmed for decades, but his heart is truly on the green — not in the field.

He's such a diehard golfing fan that in the 1990s, Arnst and his wife got the audacious idea to build their own course near Nipawin, Sask.

"I started to study up on design," Arnst said. "And then we acquired a half-section of farmland that had good stretch of pine running through it and hills."

Doing almost all of the work themselves, the couple began building their course in 2000. Seven years later, they were ready to open the nine-hole Rolling Pines Golf and Country Resort.

"It's cut out of the forest up there and I tell you this is an absolute must stop and play," said Golf Saskatchewan CEO Brian Lee. "They have teeing areas set up to be easy enough for the beginner golfer or new to the game … but it will also challenge the most seasoned golfer from the back tees."

Rolling Pines features a log clubhouse. (Rolling Pines Golf and Country Resort)

Arnst said the clubhouse is handcrafted from logs. They are also almost finished a log tower that will feature three decks overlooking the course.

One of his favourite holes on the course is the fourth hole.

"The tee off is up on a hill and you drop down 30 feet down to the green," said Arnst, who quit farming three years ago to concentrate solely on the course. "It's about 170 yards from the back tees, so it is an interesting shot."

Rolling Pines isn't the only golf course that's worth a road trip, said Lee. Here are some others he thinks you should get out and play.

Northern Meadows Golf Club

"It has some of the best putting surfaces to play on probably in Western Canada," Lee said of the 18-hole course near Goodsoil, just south of Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

It has a pro shop, driving range, RV park and cottages.

"The husband and wife — the Olands — who own it, they have a nice bed and breakfast up there. It is definitely worth overnight if you can get in with the cozy bed and breakfast that is at the golf course," said Lee.

The 18-hole Northern Meadows Golf Club has an RV park and rental cottage nearby. (Northern Meadows Golf Club)

Meadow Lake Golf and Country Club

Just on the outskirts of Meadow Lake, this 18-hole course has hosted a number of provincial championships, including the First Nations Summer Games last August.

"It has some unique holes, but basically the part that a number of golf fans like is what you see is what you go," Lee said. "There aren't any trick holes. The golf course is put together in front of you, but you have to make all of the shots."

There's a campground next door for those needing a place to stay.

Emma Lake Golf Course

"It's a tale of two nines (old course and the new course)," said Lee. "Overall it's going to challenge the golfers who want to play the full length of the golf course, but it is easily playable by any skill level from the forward tees."

The course measures about 6,000 yards, with plenty of hills, water and wildlife.

"If you are looking for a flat golf course, this is not it," Lee said, laughing.

Emma Lake Golf Course is a tale of two nines. (Emma Lake Golf Course)

Green Hills Golf Resort

"It's an 18-hole golf course that does not get the traffic it truly deserves," Lee said about this championship-calibre course at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park. "If it was closer to more populated areas, it would probably be one of the busiest golf courses in Saskatchewan."

You will have to pay to get into the provincial park, but it's worth it, Lee said.

"It is cut into the forest and the natural rolling hills that are up there ... Basically no two holes are alike on that golf course. It is not overly long but it has some great elevation changes that make it a true test of golf."

Looking out from the 16th tee box at Green Hills Golf Resort. (Green Hills Golf Resort)

Sandy Beach Regional Golf Course

Lee said this nine-hole club has recently transitioned from sand greens to grass.

The course near Lloydminster has some unique features, including a three-hole practice facility that ranges in length from 55-80 yards.

Besides the course, there is plenty of camping and Sandy Beach Lake.

Sandy Beach Regional Park Golf Course has a three-hole practice facility. (Howard Mehain)

Pipestone Hills Golf Course

Formerly the Moosomin Golf Club, this gem went under extensive renovations over the last few years, including a new clubhouse.

"You'll be guaranteed at least four or five flat shots in a round," Lee said. "But the other ones, you might be doing some uphill, downhill and side hill ones.

"It is truly a breathtaking design."

Thomson Lake Golf Course

Lee calls Thomson Lake a "regional park gem."

"You'd be hard pressed to say that the golf course is in Saskatchewan if you look at the photos on the website," he said. "It looks like it is long a coastal waterway."

Four of the nine holes follow the edge of the lake, with the lower or upper decks overlooking the first fairway and the last green.

Thomson Lake's scenic nine-hole course is situated halfway between Gravelbourg and Lafleche on Highway 58. (Fawn Weisgerber)

Sherwood Forest Golf and Country Club

Just west of Regina, this nine-hole course has been around for years. Lee said it's one of those courses where you feel like you have left the province.

"I'm not going to say you are going to see Robin Hood and his Merry Men, but it is aesthetically pleasing," Lee said. "It has some very nice setups of some golf holes and some really great people that make up the membership."

Sherwood Forest Golf and Country Club's nine-hole course winds its way along the river valley. (Sherwood Forest Golf and Country Club)

Long Creek Golf and Country Club

"They had built nine holes when they originally opened the golf course and then built another nine," Lee said of this spot near Avonlea. "It has some very unique holes that will challenge even the best golfers in the province, and it will cause you to scratch your head on a few other ones."

For one thing, Lee said you don't get to play some holes with the usual driver-iron combination.

"You might have to tee off with a higher iron and then turn around and hit a hybrid going into the green."

Long Creek Golf and Country Club is located 40 minutes southwest of Regina. (Long Creek Golf and Country Club)

Mainprize Golf Course

Located about 30 minutes northwest of Weyburn, Mainprize boasts large greens and wide fairways.

"It is more a links style and there is significant water on the course," said Lee.

MainPrize Golf Course is an 18-hole links style course. (Facebook)

What's your favourite golf course in Saskatchewan? Call/tune in to CBC Radio'sBlue Sky program at noon on Monday, June 17 or comment below.