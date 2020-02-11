Sask. sets new gold production record for 4th straight year

Gold production in Saskatchewan hit a record high last year, according to the province's Ministry of Energy and Resources.

In fact, the ministry said 2019 was the fourth straight year that a new record for gold production was set.

All of the gold produced in Saskatchewan comes from the Seabee Gold Operation, the province's only active gold mine.

It produced 112,137 ounces of gold last year, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year, the ministry said.

The Seabee gold operation is owned by SSR Mining and is located about 125 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

Production takes place at the Santoy underground mine before the ore is processed at the nearby Seabee mill facility.