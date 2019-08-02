2-year-old girl located after missing for more than 12 hours in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a two-year-old girl is safe and sound after she went missing Wednesday night.

The girl was last seen at 10 p.m. CST in an apartment on Avenue O South.

Shortly after police issued a missing persons release on Thursday afternoon, the toddler was found at a home on Avenue E.

Police thanked the media and public for their help.

Last month, another two-year-old was found safe after wandering away from a home at a farm near Aneroid, Sask., 200 kilometres southwest of Regina.

In that case, Courtlund Barrington-Moss was found in a muddy hole after a 60-person search was launched for the boy.