'Get him before the cops do': Sask. RCMP urge calm after unsubstantiated Facebook post goes viral

RCMP are warning the public to refrain from online threats after an unsubstantiated Facebook post accusing a man of trying to abduct a 6-year-old girl in Saskatchewan spurred calls to violence.

A post on a North Battleford-area man's Facebook page this week said his daughter was nearly abducted in a local department store.

The post garnered hundreds of furious comments. The alleged perpetrator was called an "open target." Some threatened to smash the man's skull or step on his throat.

Comments included, "He should be f--king dead," "Why wouldn't you smash his f--king brains in all over the ground," and "Get him before the cops do."

Others posted the man's full name, Facebook profile and other information.

A small minority defended the man, saying they knew him to be kind and gentle. Another said the man was simply helping the girl after she was left unsupervised. Another asked people to wait until all the facts are known.

Those calling for calm, patience or more information were then accused of defending pedophiles.

Inflammatory posts endanger all sides, say RCMP

RCMP Corporal Rob King said these types of inflammatory posts put all sides in danger. King said there's no record anyone called RCMP about the incident and there's no evidence a crime occurred.

"The world would be much better if people just stopped doing this type of thing. If you've got a problem, and you believe someone's committed a criminal act, report it to police rather than trying to take matters into your own hands and publicly shaming them. The person may be completely innocent," King said.

King said these posts can ruin lives, but also endanger everyone involved. He said the posts can have consequences including lawsuits or criminal charges.

"It seems like people think they can hide behind their keyboard and a hashtag and it seems that anybody can say anything and it doesn't matter, but these things do matter," King said.

Social media consultant Tyler Babiy agreed, saying many people still don't understand how damaging and permanent these comments can be.

"There are real consequences. It can circulate very quickly," said Babiy, owner of Saskatoon's T Squared Social.

Social media has been a blessing for those whose voices were not heard in the past. It's also brought greater transparency and accountability to police, government and businesses. However, he said it's becoming more important than ever to be thoughtful in the era of "fake news" and unconfirmed allegations.

"You should really try to investigate whether something is credible," he said.

Neither the father nor the man accused returned CBC News interview requests.