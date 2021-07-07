Man dies on George Gordon First Nation after being shot by Sask. RCMP

A man has died after being shot by RCMP on a First Nation in east-central Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP say officers from the Punnichy, Sask., detachment went to a location on the George Gordon First Nation Tuesday afternoon where a man with a rifle was making threats.

"In the course of events, the responding police officers discharged a firearm and injured the man," according to an RCMP press release.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving efforts.

Exactly what prompted officers to shoot is unclear. The RCMP, which initially reported the incident late Tuesday night, said it would not hold a news conference about the shooting on Wednesday.

The Punnichy RCMP detachment is pictured. Support is being offered to the dead man's family as well as the officers involved, the RCMP said. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

George Gordon First Nation is located about 95 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Media were asked not to come onto the First Nation.

A community member said via text that a news conference is being planned.

The Weyburn Police Service will investigate the shooting. In addition, the provincial Ministry of Justice will appoint an investigation observer (typically an ex-cop) to monitor the investigation.

In an added move — made in the wake of recent amendments to Saskatchewan's Police Act — a second investigation observer, who is of First Nation or Métis ancestry, will be appointed. This is now being done in the province when the person who died was either First Nation or Métis.

"I offer my deepest condolences to all of those affected by this incident," said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer.

Support services are being organized for the family of the man as well as the police officers.