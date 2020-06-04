Anti-racism rally set to honour George Floyd, others who have lost their life to racism

Demonstrators will converge on Saskatoon City Hall Thursday before marching through the city's downtown in memory of George Floyd and other people of colour who have died at the hands of police.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black father, died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pinned Floyd's neck pinned under his knee for more than eight minutes. In a video of the incident, which has been shared across the globe, Floyd can be heard telling the officer he can't breathe several times before falling silent.

Chauvin and three other police officers have now been charged in Floyd's death.

Demonstrations in Floyd's memory have sprung up across the United States and the globe, with demonstrators speaking out against systemic racism and calling for reforms around policing in America.

Now, that message will be brought to the streets of Saskatoon. Event organizer Braydon Page said it's an important one for the city to hear.

"Even though we live in Canada and we're known as a very inclusive country, there's still racism that goes on everywhere," he said. "From myself, as a member of the black community, my family, family friends that are indigenous and First Nations, we've all experienced it and we all know what it's like."

Page said marchers are calling for a more equal and just society on a whole. He said he's had people from across Saskatoon reach out.

"Regardless of race, age, whatever, there are so many people that are wanting to come out, speak their voice and show support," he said.

The route demonstrators in Saskatoon plan to take as they take part in a rally honoring the life of George Floyd while calling for a more just and equal society and an end to systematic racism and police brutality. (Supplied/Saskatoon Police Service)

Page said the demonstration will be peaceful and that he has been in communication with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). He said police have been helping organizers get ready.

"They are really now trying to help us and assist us in getting our voice out there," Page said.

SPS confirmed it had made contact with the organizers.

"We recognize and support that everyone has the lawful right to assembly, so long as it remains peaceful,'' SPS said in a news release.

Police reminded those participating of the existing public health order in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Participants are encouraged to maintain physical distance, wear a mask and practice safe hand hygiene," police said.

The event is set to start at Saskatoon City Hall, with the march making its way to Saskatoon Police Service headquarters before continuing on to Kiwanis Memorial Park.