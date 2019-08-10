Gates reopened for Garth Brooks concert, Folk Fest hopeful show will go on

Evraz Place has reopened the stadium gates and are allowing people into the venue for the Garth Brooks concert.

Severe thunderstorms Friday evening have delayed the Brooks and Regina Folk Festival shows.

Evraz Place had closed the Mosaic Stadium gates in anticipation of another storm cell hitting the area.

"If you are not inside the stadium, but you are on the grounds … please make your way to the Brandt Centre as it is open for you to seek shelter as lightning approaches!" Evraz tweeted earlier.

They said fans should remain in their vehicles or buses or find nearest shelter within the stadium until the next weather update.

The Garth Brooks concert is on hold because of stormy weather. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Evraz said the show will start once the weather clears and fans are seated.

There are reports of a backlog of people waiting to get on buses to the concert.

Evraz started to show the Saskatchewan Roughriders game, but that game also entered into a weather delay.

The Folk Festival said they're not issuing an emergency evacuation from Victoria Park, but they are encouraging people to take shelter. Fans and staff can head over to the Cornwall Centre until the storm passes. They still expect the show to go ahead after the storm passes.

At 8:40 p.m. CST the festival tweeted saying they hope the final three main stage acts are still able to play.