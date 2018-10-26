Team approach to health care aims to keep Regina seniors at home and out of the ER

A new, collaborative model for a community health centre in Regina is working to divert seniors away from emergency rooms.

The Gardens Community Health Centre uses a team approach to health care that seems to be working.

Seniors, and others, who go to The Gardens have access to an entire health-care team that includes doctors, nurses, paramedics, therapists, a pharmacist and a nutritionist.

"At first I was a bit apprehensive about some of the proposed changes," said Robert Bridge, who is both a patient, and a patient family advisor, at The Gardens.

But he has found the approach beneficial to his health.

"For example, I recently had a COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] test just down the hallway," Bridge said. "This saved me from having to go to the hospital."

Robert Bridge said having a team of medical professionals at The Gardens Health Centre team approach has been beneficial. (CBC News)

Along with the team approach to care, there is also the opportunity to provide at-home care.

"We are exploring ways to keep our patients healthy, out of the emergency room and hospitals," said Dr. Winston Lok, one of the leaders of the program.

This expanded team of medical professionals has been operating since April and has seen patient visits triple in 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Funding

The province is providing $4.3 million in this budget year, and another $3 million annually beginning in 2019-20, to The Gardens.

The province said emergency department visits are avoided by providing a total care for seniors in a community setting.

"These expanded services will provide care closer to home, better serve patients with complex medical health issues, and reduce emergency department visits," said Health Minister Jim Reiter.

The province will spend $19 million of federal funding under the Canada-Saskatchewan Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement toward improvements through the Connected Care Strategy.