Gangs, drugs behind latest shooting and manhunt in La Ronge, Sask., local says

Teron Roberts says the shooting and violence plaguing La Ronge, Sask., over the past five years can be distilled down to two words.

"Gangs and guns is probably the two words you want to say most about why this is becoming the way it is," he said in an interview.

Roberts, 41, has lived his entire life in the northern town, located about 215 kilometres north of Prince Albert. He works as an automotive service technician and has a passion for the history of his community, specifically the Lac La Ronge Indian Residential School.

Roberts spent this Wednesday at the high school doing a presentation on residential schools, Treaty 6, churches and the mission school. But his mind is also on a shooting three days earlier at Bells Point, not far from where he grew up.

"People are bringing in drugs and then getting the younger generation starting young and then turned to crime," he said.

"That's the root of the issue."

RCMP say the weekend shooting is still under investigation.

In a new release, RCMP said two men and a woman first shot at a house on Bird Place, then forced their way inside.

"A firearm was discharged again. Two adult male occupants of the residence were injured as a result and the suspects fled on foot," the release said.

The action took place at a house on Bird Place. (Google Earth)

People in the area phoned police to report the shots. When officers got to the house, they found evidence that someone had been hurt, but did not find any victims, police say.

They learned later that someone drove the injured men to hospital. Officers found the men there, along with a car.

"Officers located and seized approximately 103 grams of cocaine, a sum of cash and trafficking paraphernalia," it said.

Meanwhile, officers searching the house found a semi-automatic firearm, a separate illegally modified firearm, hard body armour and a small amount of cocaine.

Roberts says these developments are discouraging, but that people in the town are not giving up. There is an after-school program to keep kids busy into the evening, he said.

"Local councillors are doing things. They have a splash park at the beach for the young ones, to keep them busy."