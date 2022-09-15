Gallagher family reflects on first Christmas without hope of Megan returning

Christmas changed for Brian and Deb Gallagher in September 2020 when their daughter Megan, 30, went missing in Saskatoon, but at least they had some hope she might be found.

It will change again this year, and not for the better: Their hope has been replaced with the grim knowledge that Megan is never coming home again.

In November, police said her remains were those found in the South Saskatchewan River 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"It changed Christmas for us dramatically," Brian Gallagher said Monday.

"I believe it affects the way other people look at us, too.They interact with us and they're very polite and they're cautious about just general conversations."

Nine people are now charged in connection with her disappearance and death, with eight of the accused now in custody. Summer-Sky Henry, who faces a first-degree murder charge, remains at large.

Gallagher estimates that his family has come to provincial court in Saskatoon more than 70 times this year as they watch the justice system at work. The Gallaghers were there again on Monday and, as has been typical, they watched the lawyers for the accused get matters adjourned to the new year.

Brian and Deb Gallagher outside court after one of dozens of trips for an accused's appearance. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Brian describes the court trips as "a long, exhausting process for us," given that the nine accused are facing 10 different charges. He says it's also been discouraging.

"I think they [the accused] know the system better than we do, and they know how to play it," he said.

"They took their time getting lawyers — it just seems to drag on and on and on. I think that has to do with their familiarity with the court process."

Gallagher's family participated in walks after she went missing more than two years ago. Since her remains were found, the focus has shifted to celebrating her life, most recently in Cumberland House and Saskatoon earlier this month.

The celebrations marked a life cut short, Gallagher says, but lately he's feeling another emotion — anger.

"We've had this celebration of life for Megan, but I've been frustrated and I've been angry. This is the first time in this process that I've had anger," he said.

"Some of the anger comes from some of the knowledge that we're learning [about the process] … and Summer-Sky Henry is still at large."