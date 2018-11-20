Gabriel Faucher not guilty of manslaughter in death of Beverly Littlecrow

Gabriel Faucher is not guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 death of Beverly Littlecrow, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.

"I cannot rule out with sufficient certainty the possibility that the injury that caused Ms. Littlecrow's death was an accident," Queen's Bench Justice Gary Meschishnick announced in a written decision.

The case turned largely on the testimony of Littlecrow's 11-year-old daughter, blood-spatter analysis and Faucher's extended interview with police.

Littlecrow, 36, died in hospital on Jan. 24, 2016.

Faucher, 45, maintained that Littlecrow had poor balance and would have been susceptible to brain injuries because of a head injury suffered seven years earlier. He said Littlecrow suffered the fatal head trauma when she stumbled while getting into bed in their home in Kinley, a community west of Saskatoon, striking her head on the wall.

​Meschishnick said he was troubled by aspects of Faucher's story, but not so much that the misgivings removed a reasonable doubt.

"I accept that Ms. Littlecrow was prone to stumbling," he wrote.

"She has pre-existing injuries that reduced the amount of force needed to cause the injury that caused her death. I have no evidence that suggests a person stumbling into a mattress lying on the floor could not puncture drywall with his or her head as likely happened in this case."