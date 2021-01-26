FSIN wants Canada's next governor general to be from First Nation

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations would like to see Canada's next governor general come from a First Nation.

On Jan. 21, former Governor General Julie Payette stepped down from her position after a workplace review found she presided over a toxic work environment.

As the search for a new Queen's representative continues, the FSIN executive is asking the country to appoint the country's first ever First Nations governor general.

"When the newcomers came to these lands all those years ago, the first relationship the Queen's subjects formed was with First Nations," wrote FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a press release.

"As the representative of the Crown, it is important that we use this opportunity to honour the history of that relationship."

If this happens, it would be the first time a First Nations person held the title.

Since many First Nations across the country signed treaties with the Crown, the Queen has held a special status with some Indigenous people.

"We want to reinvigorate the role of the Governor General and the Crown relationship with our Inherent and Treaty Rights holders," said Cameron.

"This is a priority for the FSIN."

The FSIN isn't the only group asking for a First Nations governor general. Last week, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs also asked for the honour, stating that it would help advance reconciliation.

Currently, Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner is fulfilling duties as the governor general until a replacement for Payette can be found.



