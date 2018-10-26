Powwow to honour Cree cultural icon Tyrone Tootoosis

A tireless promoter of First Nations culture will be honoured this weekend at one of Canada's largest powwows.

Tyrone Tootoosis died last year, but his influence will be seen at the annual Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations powwow in Saskatoon.

Many of the dancers, singers and drummers there have been touched by Tootoosis.

Tyrone Tootoosis, right, leads the delegation at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) powwow at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon in November, 2016. (Courtesy Eagle Feather News)

He was a world-champion dancer himself. He was central in the development of Wanuskewin Heritage Park. A member of the Poundmaker Cree Nation near North Battleford, he played the legendary Chief Poundmaker in a feature film. He was also a historian, recording and sharing hundreds of interviews with First Nations elders.

Tootoosis spent more than a decade as an organizer of the FSIN powwow.

His widow, Winona Wheeler, said he lived to help others.

"He would not want to take credit in terms of his legacy, because it was a collective effort," she said.

The event is open to the public. It begins Friday night and runs all weekend.

It will include a fancy dance contest Saturday afternoon to honour Tootoosis. Wheeler and some of Tootoosis's 10 children will help judge the contest.

Tyrone Tootoosis and wife Winona Wheeler raised horses on a ranch near Duck Lake. (submitted)

The dozens competing will be whittled down to a top-10, then a top-five by the judges. The one receiving the loudest applause and cheers will be declared the winner.

Tootoosis was a proud dad, Wheeler said. He loved the powwow and was also grateful to be a part of so many other projects.

"I think he would say that he was blessed to work with many elders in his life," Wheeler said.

"His dream was ensuring cultural knowledge wasn't lost. Not only that, but that people live it and live those values."