New office to tackle systemic racism within health-care system in Sask.

An office that will investigate racism against First Nations people within the health-care system is being set up in Saskatchewan.

The First Nation health ombudsperson office is federally funded and will be established by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN.) FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron and federal minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu announced the initiative on Tuesday.

It's meant to be a safe place where First Nations people can bring forward complaints of discrimination.

FSIN Vice-Chief David Pratt hopes the office will become a "beacon of light" for people hesitant to seek medical treatment and care because of racism.

"It's unfortunate that we need watchdogs like this, but to those nurses, doctors or other medical professionals who think less of First Nations people — I just want to put them on notice that we're going to be watching them," Pratt said.

The office is the first of its kind in Canada and has been years in the making.

"Our chiefs mandated us with this work back in 2017, because of the number of reports they received on discrimination from our people within the health care system," he said. "We've heard a number of horror stories, people being treated terribly, racially profiled, just the worst type of treatment you could think of [by] people that are entrusted with the person's well-being and overall physical health."

Vice Chief David Pratt of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations wants the ombudsperson's office to create lasting change in Saskatchewan and improve the health care system for everybody. (Supplied/FSIN)

Pratt said for too First Nations people have been denied care or been mistreated, but there's no place set up to handle these specific complaints or to bring concerns public.

He noted the death of Joyce Echaquan, a mother who died on Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital north of Montreal, moments after she recorded footage of herself in hospital as health-care staff hurled racist remarks at her. The incident went public and prompted sweeping calls for the province and country to recognize systemic racism within institutions.

"We think of all of our people here within the emergency rooms who didn't record … how they were treated," he said. "But nonetheless, their stories are still true."

Pratt said the office will then be tasked to investigate complaints, elevate concerns in order to make change within the system. He said this will ensure treaty rights to healthcare are upheld.

"There has been a long history of negative, and sometimes tragic, interactions between First Nations people and health care providers or hospitals," said FSIN Chief Cameron in a statement. "[The office] will make sure that our people have someone to turn to when they feel discriminated against or when they need help, advocacy, or simply, cultural understanding and assistance."

Indigenous Service Canada is providing $1.17 million to the FSIN to establish the office and plans to provide more money in the coming two years, although the amount is not yet confirmed. Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services, said in a written statement that "this is just one important step of many needed in addressing anti-Indigenous racism and discrimination in health care.​"

Pratt said they will formalize the office and its board within the next few months, and hope to have it running within six months to one year.