Sask. First Nations organization to hold news conference Friday in support of Dawn Walker

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) will hold a news conference in support of Dawn Walker in Saskatoon on Friday, exactly three weeks after she was located in Oregon and taken into custody.

Dawn Dumont Walker was reported missing on July 24, prompting widespread ground, water and air searches and requests from the FSIN to help find her and her seven-year-old son, who had also disappeared.

Both were found in Oregon on Aug. 5. and Walker was arrested. She is facing charges of parental abduction and public mischief in Canada, along with U.S. charges related to using false documents to cross the border. Walker is accused of faking her own death.

Walker is an acclaimed author and was also the executive operating officer of the FSIN, which represents Saskatchewan's First Nations.

After her disappearance, the FSIN hosted events including a candlelight vigil.

When Walker was found, the FSIN released a statement that quoted her mother saying she was "elated" to hear Dawn and her son were safe.

It also quoted FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, who said "it is heart-breaking that Dawn may have felt she had no other choice."

The organization has not publicly commented on Walker's charges. After she was located in Oregon, the FSIN repeatedly declined requests for comment. A spokesperson for the organization said on Aug. 9 that FSIN would not be commenting because "it is a criminal matter now." ​

In a written statement to CBC News on Aug. 9, Walker said she "left Saskatoon because I feared for my safety and that of my son."

She didn't name the person she said she fears, but has previously made domestic violence allegations against her ex, who is the father of her son.

Police have said the allegations were investigated but no evidence was found to support them.

The father of Walker's son has told Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he would never hurt her or the boy.

Marie Henein said this week that she would be defending Walker in court on her Canadian charges.

Henein is known as one of the country's most prominent defence lawyers and has previously defended people like Michael Bryant, Jian Ghomeshi and Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

As of Thursday, Walker was in RCMP custody in Surrey, B.C. and planning for her transportation back to Saskatoon was in the works.

Her friends and family have said she will have their support.