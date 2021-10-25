Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations faces calls to delay election of chief, vice-chiefs

Some people rejected as candidates for the upcoming Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) elections are turning to the courts.

They're asking for an injunction to delay the vote, which is scheduled for Thursday.

A Federal Court of Canada official said the application had been received, but as of Monday afternoon a judge had not ruled on the matter.

The FSIN represents more than 70 Saskatchewan First Nations.

The FSIN senate is also asking for a delay in the vote until the controversy can be resolved. Former FSIN Chief Sol Sanderson, now a member of the senate, said they tried to deal with the matter internally, but were ignored by the executive and the election officials.

Sanderson said proper procedure isn't being followed.

"There's been a resistance to recognize the senate as a governing body of FSIN. That's the politics internally," Sanderson said in an interview Monday.

Sanderson and other senators also issued a written statement.

"The facts and evidence that were used to disqualify the candidates from running for the upcoming FSIN elections must be identified and documented," said the statement.

One of the rejected candidates for chief, Wallace Fox, said he was asked to submit further documentation. He said he did, but then received no response. He then saw the final candidate list without his name and was not given a reason or a chance to appeal, he said.

"I followed all the proper procedure," he said.

The FSIN normally staggers its elections, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the election of a chief and all four vice-chiefs is scheduled to take place Thursday in Saskatoon.

Incumbent chief Bobby Cameron is due to compete against former FSIN vice-chief Robert Merasty.

No one from FSIN administration responded to an interview request Monday. In a written statement last week, FSIN officials said all rules were followed and the vote will proceed as planned.