FSIN 'spitting in the faces of those we serve,' says vice-chief amid power struggle

Police were called to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations office yesterday in a dispute over control of the top job.

The election for FSIN Chief takes place next month. Incumbent Bobby Cameron is running for re-election against Thunderchild First Nation Chief Delbert Wapass. Cameron has stepped down during the 30-day campaign period.

First Vice-Chief Kim Jonathan said she should be the interim chief. Jonathan said the FSIN's laws are clear and there is precedent but said she's not being recognized by FSIN officials.

Jonathan said those officials won't let her in the Chief's office and have shut down her email. She said police were called Monday to remove her from the building. She wouldn't move and police left.

Jonathan says she'll continue her fight.

"To do otherwise would be spitting in the faces of those we serve," she said.

Former FSIN Chief and current FSIN senator Sol Sanderson agrees with Jonathan.

"It's pretty clear in the legislation. Some people want to play around with that, that's their business. But that's the law that we have under our jurisdiction," Sanderson said.

FSIN First Vice-Chief Kimberly Jonathan says she should be named interim Chief until elections take place next month. (CBC)

An FSIN official said they'll be releasing a detailed statement later today. They've named Fourth Vice-Chief Heather Bear as interim Chief.

In an email to federation officials, FSIN legal counsel Victor Carter cited another section of legislation. According to the email, Jonathan can't be interim Chief because her position is also up for grabs in the election.

Jonathan is not seeking re-election. The elections take place October 25 in Saskatoon.

Cameron and Wapass are the candidates for Chief. Former FSIN Chief Morley Watson is up against former Kawakatoose First Nation Chief Darin Poorman for the position of First Vice-Chief.

For Third Vice-Chief, Edward "Dutch" Lerat is running again, along with Little Pine First Nation councillor Christine Jack and Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation teacher Corey Bugler.

The Second and Fourth Vice-Chief positions are not up for re-election.