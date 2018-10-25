Delegates call for major overhaul of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations' next chief will be elected in Saskatoon Thursday, and many voters say they want to see big changes.

"If we want to see change, it's going to have to be our young people, our elders and everyday community members determining our restructuring," FSIN youth delegate Darian Lonechild said from the podium Wednesday.

"If this organization is not training and nourishing our next generation of treaty warriors, then what good are we?"

Critics say the 72-year-old federation, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, has become mired in internal disputes and petty politics.

Police were called to the FSIN offices in Saskatoon last month during a dispute over who should be interim chief. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand and others openly mused about leaving the federation or cutting off its funding from First Nations.

And this week, sources said the FSIN paid $20,000 to an anonymous hacker after a massive computer data breach.

Incumbent Bobby Cameron and Delbert Wapass are running for the position of FSIN chief.

Two of the four vice-chief spots are also up for election. Morley Watson, and Darin Poorman are running for first vice-chief, and Edward "Dutch" Lerat, Christine Jack and Corey Bugler are running for third vice-chief.

Doug Cuthand says over the past couple of decades, some leaders have been 'co-opted' by the federal government or have become too concerned with staying in power. (Richard Agecoutay)

Delegate, voter and former FSIN executive member Doug Cuthand said every candidate repeats a pledge to fight for treaty rights, but the FSIN has slowly drifted away from that goal.

He said that's come over the past couple of decades, as some leaders have been "co-opted" by the federal government or have become too concerned with staying in power.

The two candidates for chief told delegates they've stood up for treaty rights their entire careers, but are prepared to overhaul the FSIN if delegates want that.

Cameron and Wapass both began with an address in Cree and greetings in other Indigenous languages on Wednesday.

Cameron said from the day he was first elected in 2011, "we hit the ground running."

He erased the federation's deficit and brought in random drug tests for leaders, he said, noting, "This is the way to live life."

Cameron also cited progress made under his leadership on housing, treaty education, justice, child welfare and other areas.

"I will always be treaty focused," he said.

Wapass, a former FSIN vice-chief who also served 12 years as chief of Thunderchild First Nation, said the education funding gap is a "dire situation."

First Nations schools continue to receive thousands of dollars less per student than those in cities and towns. The gap is even greater when comparing French immersion.

"First and foremost, we are a treaty people," Wapass said.

Voting takes place Thursday morning, with the winners likely announced in the afternoon. Each executive member serves a three-year term.

With files from Ntawnis Piapot.