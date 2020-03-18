COVID-19 in Sask: FSIN calls for liquor store closures, citing fear of gatherings

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide and Saskatchewan encourages even more stringent social distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the province to close all liquor stores, saying it will only encourage gatherings.

On Tuesday night, the FSIN took to Twitter to sound its concerns.

Alcohol creates and increases situations of high risk behaviour and entices groups to gather, which will only contribute to the spread of Covid-19 in the province. This is also a growing problem in the North, with bootleggers ramping up criminal activities. —@fsinations

"If our province is closing all schools and casinos, it is only logical that this same measure be carried to liquor stores and establishments," the group tweeted at the Scott Moe government.

"Alcohol creates and increases situations of high-risk behaviour and entices groups to gather, which will only contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the province. This is also a growing problem in the North, with bootleggers ramping up criminal activities."

Of Saskatchewan's eight reported COVID-19 cases so far, one is in the province's north. A person in their 30s who had travelled to Nigeria and Germany tested positive in Southend, Sask. — located 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — on March 11.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, has said he's particularly worried about the spread of the virus in the North.

SaskPower stops collections

SaskPower announced Wednesday that it is halting collections and will stop disconnecting customers who are behind on payments.

"We know the impact of the current pandemic can affect household finances, and that is why we are taking these measures today," said Shawn Schmidt, the Crown corporation's vice-president of distribution and customer services.

"Flexible payment arrangements will continue to be available to customers during the pandemic. All customers will ultimately be responsible to pay for the power they use."

No paper budget

The Saskatchewan government confirmed Tuesday it would proceed with the release of a partial version of its 2020-2021 budget. The normal festivities around a budget release will be foregone, with only MLAs and media present. It will only be released in digital form.

"Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, there will be no paper copies available for pick-up," the government said in a note.

Wednesday's release will include spending plans but not revenue forecasts.

Moe spoke to why that is on Twitter.

Because the events of the past few weeks have resulted in our revenue forecasts no longer being accurate and given the rapidly changing situation, accurate revenue forecasts are not possible right now. We will not be tabling revenue forecasts tomorrow.<br><br>(4/5) —@PremierScottMoe

The embargo on budget details will lift some time after 2 p.m. CST.

Next update on provincial response to virus

Health officials have confirmed they will provide another update on the province's response to the virus Wednesday.

Shahab will also provide his own update on cases in the province. We will stream that live here and on our CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.

During Tuesday's news conference, Shahab encouraged people to cancel gatherings such as weddings and birthday parties

"My own personal recommendation is that this is not the time to have that big indoor gathering," Shahab said. "Kids home from school, even if you want to have a play-date, maybe one or two people, not 20 people in the basement."

Previously, Shahab ordered that no public gathering of more than 250 people in one room take place.