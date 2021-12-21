Frozen whole kernel corn recalled due to salmonella

New Alasko Limited Partnership is recalling its Alasko brand Individually quick frozen whole kernel corn from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec. It may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak.

The company is requesting consumers to check if they have the recalled product and advising to not consume, serve, sell or distribute it. It can be either thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not appear or smell spoiled but can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections, especially among young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

CFIA is also conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of other products and verifying that the industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.