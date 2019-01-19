Sask. RCMP rescue man in stuck vehicle on Frobisher Lake ice road

RCMP made a dramatic find after responding to a call about a person believed to be dead inside a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan.

With the help of a guide, three officers found the vehicle around 8 p.m. Friday on an ice road on Frobisher Lake near Turnor Lake — more than 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Inside they found a person still alive, but in bad shape as temperatures dipped below –30 C.

RCMP said the man had an injured foot and complained of dizziness. He was confused, unable to walk and very cold, RCMP said.

The vehicle had become stuck with its tailpipe blocked and the vehicle filling with carbon monoxide.

Officers loaded the man into the guide's vehicle and he was taken to Birch Narrows medical clinic, where they were met by emergency medical services.

After being seen by medical staff, the man was transferred to hospital in La Loche.

The man's condition is unknown.