Friend remembers Sheree Fertuck at accused killer's court appearance in Saskatoon

Greg Fertuck made a brief court appearance in Saskatoon on Monday to face a first-degree murder charge over the disappearance of his estranged wife Sheree in 2015.

Fertuck, aged 65, appeared by video-link to set a date for a bail hearing but the proceeding was adjourned until August 14. He is also charged with causing indignity to a body, although her body has not been found.

Sheree's friend Heather Mitchell, who was also friends with Greg after she met the pair in the '80s, travelled from Regina to attend the court appearance.

"I just really feel like somebody needs to be here for Sheree and I'm sure I'm not going to be the only one, but I just felt it was important," said Mitchell.

Sheree Fertuck was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 at her mom's farm near Kenaston, Sask. Her abandoned semi-truck was found at a nearby gravel pit the next morning with her coat, keys and cellphone inside.

Greg Fertuck denied killing Sheree in an interview with CBC at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre earlier this month.

He said he was the focus of a Mr Big sting operation — a controversial police tactic in which officers pretend to be criminals to draw out a confession.

Fertuck said he told undercover officers he killed Sheree but now says it was a story he made up because he was afraid of an undercover officer he thought was a "crime boss."

Mitchell said her friend was a "wonderful person" who worked hard as a gravel hauler but liked having fun and loved her children and grandchild dearly.

Greg and Sheree Fertuck with their son Lucas on June 18, 1994. Greg has been charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to a body after Sheree's disappearance in 2015. (Submitted by Juliann Sorotski)

"She's just a really, really good person," said Mitchell.

"I loved her a lot."

Mitchell said she feels relieved that charges have been laid over her friend's disappearance.

"It's still really about, actually, the truth coming out which I don't know if it has or not, I don't know any of that information yet," Mitchell said.

"But it's just really, really about justice for Sheree and her family. It was tough."

Last week the Saskatchewan RCMP announced they are looking for pieces of dark-coloured tarp-like or polyethylene material in the search for the missing 51-year-old.

CBC recently launched a new investigative podcast series called The Pit about the disappearance and presumed murder of Sheree Fertuck.