Freezing rain possible for large section of south-central Sask.

Many major highways in Saskatchewan could become covered with ice Thursday night.

Environment Canada says many major highways could become treacherous

Environment Canada says Regina is in the path of a band of freezing rain. (Rob Maguire/Twitter)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large area of the province, stretching from Meadow Lake in the northwest to the far southeast corner of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the province on Thursday night. (Environment Canada)

The national weather system said a band of freezing rain will travel through the province, potentially covering major highways including the Yellowhead and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Meteorologists aren't sure the exact path the weather system will travel, but should become certain late Thursday. 

Drivers are asked to watch for updated forecasts.

