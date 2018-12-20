Freezing rain possible for large section of south-central Sask.
Many major highways in Saskatchewan could become covered with ice Thursday night.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large area of the province, stretching from Meadow Lake in the northwest to the far southeast corner of Saskatchewan.
The national weather system said a band of freezing rain will travel through the province, potentially covering major highways including the Yellowhead and the Trans-Canada Highway.
Meteorologists aren't sure the exact path the weather system will travel, but should become certain late Thursday.
Drivers are asked to watch for updated forecasts.