Chrystia Freeland to talk with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe about federal tensions

Canada's Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Saskatchewan to talk about the fractured relationship between the federal government and western provinces.

Freeland will sit down with Premier Scott Moe in Regina on Tuesday to talk about trade and environmental issues, among other topics.

This weekend, the premier's office said Moe has had a positive working relationship with Freeland and looked forward to the meeting.

Freeland has been tasked with healing divisions between the Liberal government and the West. In October, the party lost all of its seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including one held by veteran Regina MP Ralph Goodale.

Moe has often been critical of Liberal environmental policy, including the federal carbon tax. Saskatchewan is fighting the constitutionality of the law, which was imposed on Saskatchewan after it refused to voluntarily signed on.

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to hear the carbon tax challenge in March 2020.

Freeland also met with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday to talk about similar issues. While both sides said it was a positive meeting, neither would comment on whether concessions were being made on either side.

Moe met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month. After that meeting, Moe said he was disappointed that Trudeau did not provide a commitment on reforming the federal equalization formula.

Premiers and territorial leaders are set to meet in Toronto next month for a Council of the Federation meeting.