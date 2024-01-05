Yet another ATM has been stolen in the recent rash of such thefts in Sask., Alta.

Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.

In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in the second vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 3. The ATM was later recovered empty near Kitscoty, Alberta.

"Investigation has determined the suspects had a firearm and may still have it with them. The public should not approach them and should contact police immediately should you see them or the vehicle," the RCMP said.

RCMP are also investigating three other small town ATM thefts in under two weeks that have left locals on edge.

The three robberies — two at credit unions and one at a convenience store — all involved stolen vehicles or equipment that were used to ram through buildings and lift or drag the cash machines out the front door, RCMP say.

Despite the seemingly similar methods, police haven't said whether or not they believe the incidents are related.

No arrests have been made so far.

The theft in Paradise Hill also had a similar method as one of the vehicles was stolen from Alberta and has since been recovered in Saskatchewan.

The theft in Paradise Hill was carried out with two vehicles. One of the vehicles was stolen from Alberta and has since been recovered in Saskatchewan. The second vehicle has not been located and is described as a white 4-door one-ton truck with a flat deck. (Submitted by RCMP)

The second vehicle has not been located but is described as a white 4-door one-ton truck with a flat deck. RCMP said all suspects had their faces covered but their descriptions are as follows:

Suspect 1 is described as approximately six feet with a medium build, wearing a royal blue jacket with high visibility stripes, a gray toque, dark colored pants with white stripes down the side, yellow gloves, and has a walking cast or boot on their left foot.

Suspect 2 is described as approximately six feet with a medium build, wearing a black jacket with a hood, a gray baseball hat with a sticker on the inside top brim, dark pants, gray running shoes with white soles.

Suspect 3 is described as approximately six feet and slightly taller than the other suspects with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie with white stripes down the arms, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a black hat.

Suspect 4 remained in the truck and no current descriptors are available.