Matthew Tumbach says he should have worked more on boundaries when he started teaching as a 24-year-old at Tommy Douglas Collegiate in Saskatoon.

"I was idealistic … and thought I could solve all of their problems," he said Tuesday at his trial at Court of King's Bench.

"I should have been proactive and referring them to the right resource."

Tumbach, 36, is charged with sexual exploitation. It's alleged that he had sex with a 17-year-old female student in December 2011, when she was in Grade 12 and he had just started his teaching career.

"Did you have sexual relations with [the complainant] as a student," defence lawyer Michael Nolin asked.

"No," Tumbach replied.

Tumbach has acknowledged that he had a sexual encounter with the student, but said it was after she graduated. He admitted to that during an investigation by the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board, triggered by a complaint from the former student in 2020.

Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo opened and closed the Crown's case Monday, calling the complainant and her best friend from high school. Nolin called Tumbach to the stand on Tuesday.

The judge-alone trial before Justice Colin Clackson features contradictory timelines and narratives.

The complainant, now 29, testified that she met with Tumbach at his Broadway-area apartment in December 2011 and they had sex after he served her marijuana and beer. She was 17 years old and in Grade 12 at the time.

Tumbach said the girl did come to his apartment that month and year, but that it was to discuss "a major falling out" she'd had with her Mom or a close friend. He said they did not have sex, or consume marijuana or beer.

Under questioning from Nolin, he said that he began teaching at Tommy Douglas in January 2011 to fill in for a teacher on maternity leave. He taught the complainant that spring in a modified science class that had students from grades 10, 11 and 12.

He described it as a challenging class because the students all had attendance issues and some had been in conflict with other teachers.

Under cross examination, Tumbach said it wasn't unusual for him to meet students for tea at the school. But he said that the young woman was the only student to ever come to his apartment. He said that she suggested meeting there, and he only agreed "because she was very upset."

He said that he allowed her there, instead of an area coffee shop or restaurant, because it "seemed like a personal issue."

Justice Clackson cleared the courtroom at lunch to hear a defence application to admit some new evidence. The trial proper is expected to resume Wednesday when Clackson rules on the application.