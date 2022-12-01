Former student calls on Sask. government to increase oversight of private schools

A former student of a Regina private Christian school is calling for greater oversight of these institutions across the province.

This follows similar pleas from dozens of former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school in recent months.

"I'm hoping that by sharing my story, it will enact some meaningful change that can hopefully save students who might be in a similar position that I was," said Cody Hamilton, who attended a private Regina Christian school a decade ago.

Hamilton said the principal found out he was gay and made him feel evil. He said he nearly committed suicide.

Hamilton was at the provincial legislature Thursday with Opposition education critic Matt Love. Hamilton said he wants the provincial government to ensure all schools respect human rights.

"I think something obviously needs to be done to bring about change and prevent this from happening to other students," he said.

Hamilton's remarks come in the wake of abuse allegations from dozens of former students of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy. They've launched a proposed $25 million lawsuit and have filed police complaints alleging multiple forms of abuse.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan says oversight has increased since Hamilton was a student, and said creating a safe learning environment is the top priority.

