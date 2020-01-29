'It just never seemed to let up': Former CEO says stress nearly led to psychosis

At the height of his anxiety, Chad Fleck says he was averaging about 30 minutes of sleep per night.

The former CEO of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership did his best to manage the stress, but eight months after being hired as the head of the organization, he had to leave his job.

"I never really got my head around what I was dealing with," Fleck told CBC Radio.

"When you have a physical injury your brain tells you something needs to be taken care of … when you have a psychological challenge, or trauma or brain injury of some kind, the thing that you need to diagnose it, itself, is impaired."

He said there was a six-week period when he was barely sleeping. His brain wouldn't shut off when he was trying to process and understand what was going on in his head.

"It just never seemed to let up," Fleck said. "I would just find myself forgetting small things. I would forget where a meeting was or I would forget what time a meeting was supposed to be."

Chad Fleck is no stranger to stress at the workplace. In 2010, he was an employee of Global Affairs Canada at the G20 office in Toronto, interacting with the global leaders and at the centre of the heightened security concerns. A year later, he was working at the Canadian embassy in Japan, when the earthquake and tsunami hit. Shortly after, he jumped into his next role as the President & CEO of Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership. Eventually, the stress caught up to him. Eight months later mental health issues caused him to leave that job. He spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel. 11:19

Fleck said he didn't think his colleagues were ever aware of the stress he was dealing with.

To get better, Fleck said he contacted his doctor for a reference and sat down with a psychological counsellor. From there he started the basic assessments of his own health; the results were shocking.

"It was then, really, that I understood much better the gravity of the challenge that I was facing," he said, adding he was told he was not far from psychosis — when the brain rewires itself in order to cope.

Today, Fleck said asking a co-worker who seems "just a bit off" doesn't take much, but he doesn't think it's a reflex most people have.

He said he doesn't hold that against anyone in particular and it's a conversation society needs to have on a broader level.

Fleck says he is focusing on himself and his recovery at the moment. He recommends people take time to themselves to recharge and refuel psychologically — something he didn't realize was necessary until it was almost too late.

"If one person is helped by this then it's been time well spent, and I would encourage people to think about stigma, think about mental health, take your own mental health seriously and let's all try to make our broader society a better place by taking the mental health challenge on and improving things in that regard," he said.