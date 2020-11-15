Former SHA employee defrauded nearly $90,000 from KidsFirst program in Yorkton

A former Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) employee with the KidsFirst program in Yorkton misappropriated public money resulting in a loss of $89,796.

The revelation comes in a report on losses to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The SHA (formerly under Sunrise Regional Health Authority) initiated an internal investigation in July of 2017. The employee was terminated in September of that year.

RCMP did an investigation and the case went before the court.

On Oct. 9, 2020 a court found the terminated employee "guilty of deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means, and defraud of SHA money exceeding $5,000."

