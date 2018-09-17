Former SaskPower executive made $646K last year

Former SaskPower executive Brian Ketcheson is the province's highest paid Crown employee, raking in $646,000.

Ketcheson, former vice-president of Distribution and Customer Services at SaskPower, saw his salary jump about $275,000 in 2017-18 from the previous year according to a payee disclosure report released by Crown Investments Corp., which oversees other publicly owned Crowns such as SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy.

The second-highest paid employee is SaskPower president and CEO Michael Marsh, who saw his salary rise about $80,000 from $481,169 to $561,035.

Third on the list is SGI president and CEO Andrew Cartmell, who was paid $509,435. That's a $105,000 jump from the previous year.

SaskTel had the most people making more than $400,000 (five) while no executives from Saskatchewan Gaming Corp., Saskatchewan Transportation Company, Saskatchewan Opportunities Corp. or SaskWater made more than $400,000.

The salaries also include severance, vacation payouts and other taxable benefits.

The highest paid person in the 2016-17 report was former SaskTel CEO Ron Styles ($633,895) who retired in July, 2017.

A total of 14 people made more than $400,000 for the 12-month period that ended March 31, 2018, and five of those made more than $500,000. Of the highest paid people, only three were women.

Only five people made more than $400,000 in 2016-17.

The top five Crown executive salaries: