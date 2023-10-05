Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon pleads guilty to sexual assault, sexual exploitation

Aaron Benneweis, a former coach at the Christian Centre Academy in Saskatoon — now called Legacy Christian Academy — has admitted he sexually assaulted a teen student at the private Christian school.

Benneweis pleaded guilty Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court to sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Jan. 4, 2024.

The offences took place from 2008 to 2012. Jennifer Beaudry, the victim, was 13 when they began.

Victims of sexual assault usually can't be named due to a publication ban, but Beaudry went to court for permission to have her name published so she could tell her story.

Beaudry was in court Thursday for the guilty pleas.

"He spent a long time denying facts. I didn't know this to be true, running from accountability and responsibility. So to see him have to step up to the plate and face his demons and say, yes, I am guilty of this felt really, really good," Beaudry said outside court.

"I know that there's a lot of people in my shoes that don't get this opportunity."

Benneweis's lawyer said the sentencing will be contested.

More to come.