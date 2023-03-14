Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

The one-time coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon is formally charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The lawyer for Aaron Benneweis, 46, appeared by phone at provincial court Monday.

Prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk requested a publication ban to protect the identity of the complainant. The young woman who initiated the investigation approached Olenchuk in court to request the ban be removed. She was told that would have to happen in a separate hearing.

Benneweis worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy.

Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 2008 and 2012. They say the victim, a minor at the time, and the accused were known to one another through their affiliation with "a Saskatoon faith-based institution."

Police say the accused, who resides in Edmonton, turned himself in to the Saskatoon Police Service on Jan. 31, 2023. He was arrested, processed and released on conditions.

Benneweis is set to return to Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 23, 2023.