Sask. firm repurposes mobile app so youth can practise 'Football from Home'

A Saskatoon firm has modified its football mobile app so that young players can still work on their game during the pandemic.

Athlete Era initially designed an app — complete with video, animation and diagrams — to help volunteer coaches with practices and games.

Now it has been repurposed to let coaches customize lessons their players can do on their own from home.

Aaron Geisler, the director of sport with Football Canada, said the app is a "main pillar" in the organization's new "Football from Home" initiative, which also includes access to AI-built personal workout plans, a national electronic gaming football tournament, weekly contests and activities.

"The idea is to provide them with learning, programming and knowledge that they can do to at least experience the sport in a modified fashion in the world that we're experiencing right now," he said.

Both Football Canada and USA Football have incorporated Athlete Era's technology into their mobile apps, which were released in April.

"The cooler thing is it's probably providing kids who maybe weren't expecting to do something in the sport — maybe they had a football just lying around because they had went to a Roughriders game one time — and now they can do something at home because they can get some guided learning," he said.

The new Football Canada mobile app is putting drills, practice plans and plays at the fingertips of young football players to practice at home during the pandemic. (Don Somers/CBC)

Corey Edington, CEO of Athlete Era, said work to repurpose the app to suit the needs of both national football organizations was already underway when the pandemic hit.

"We provided a little bit more of a of a distance learning solution," he said. "So that coaches could go on there and build out some drill libraries and plans that are better for players to do at home in their backyard and small groups, that sort of thing."

App a hit with teenaged player

Jackson Geddes, a 16-year-old football player from North Battleford, said the app is "definitely a really good idea."

Geddes plays receiver and defensive back with the North Battleford Comprehensive High School Vikings. He would normally be travelling to Saskatoon four times a week to take part in a football academy this time of year.

He said he receives drills from the academy through the app and works on them with his dad and 13-year-old brother.

"It's pretty lucky that I have a brother and a dad who love the sport as much as I do," he said.

He said a few of his friends from Saskatoon and Martensville have also started to use the app.

Potential long-term benefit

Brian Guebert, the commissioner of Saskatoon Minor Football, which runs the academy, said it has had about 10 to 15 kids sign up in each of its age groups since it started promoting the app a few weeks ago.

"Certainly we've seen more volume from our under-18 and under-16 tackle football players, particularly," he said. "I think they're really missing the game right now."

He said there would normally be tryouts for provincial teams taking place right now, and some of those players are about to enter university or a big recruiting year.

Guebert sees a potential positive spin-off down the road.

He said players getting into the habit of doing more training on their own "may really enhance what we are able to deliver when we get back."

He said if young players are coming up with skills learned at home, coaches can go much further in practices and there will be a much better product on the field in games.

"We might be able to develop football players in this province even further, which I think we do a pretty good job of already."