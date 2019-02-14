Fond-du-Lac airport to get $12M in federal funds to upgrade runway, lighting system
Airport was site of crash 14 months ago that killed one and injured nine others
The Fond-du-Lac Airport in northern Saskatchewan is getting $12 million in federal funding to fix it's runway and lighting system.
Fond-du-Lac Chief Louie Mercredi said it was an emotional day, as it brings back memories of a fatal crash that happened at the airport 14 months ago.
"I am sad and thankful about what brought us here in Dec. 13, 2017," Mercredi said. "That terrible tragic accident that we experienced."
Mercredi was referring to a West Wind Aviation's twin-turboprop plane that crashed near the airport seconds after takeoff.
Nine passengers were seriously injured and another died in hospital two weeks later.
"Fond-du-Lac is a 95 per cent fly-in, fly-out community so this announcement means a lot to my community and my people," he said.
Seamus O'Regan, the federal minister of Indigenous services, made the announcement in Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.
The funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).
"I can't blame (the chief) for the mixed emotions," O'Regan said.
"Certainly the safety of people who live in the north and rely on air travel is fundamental and so I'm delighted that ACAP can be used in this instance."
Fond-du-Lac is about 800 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
