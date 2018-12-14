TSB announcing safety recommendations stemming from Fond-du-Lac, Sask. plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will make recommendations Friday stemming from a "systemic safety deficiency" found at Saskatoon-based airline West Wind Aviation.

The announcement comes even as the TSB's investigation into the crash in remote Fond-du-Lac, Sask. over a year ago has yet to wrap up.

"During an investigation, at any time if we find any safety deficiencies, we don't hesitate to communicate those," a TSB spokesperson said Wednesday. "It doesn't happen often but it happens from time to time."

One of West Wind's twin-turboprop planes, an ATR 42-320, crashed near the Fond-du-Lac airport seconds after takeoff on the night of Dec. 13, 2017.

Nine passengers were seriously injured in the crash and one other died in hospital two weeks later.

Arson Fern Jr., 19, was in critical condition for two weeks after the crash. He died. (Fern family/GoFundMe)

Cause still unknown

The TSB has not yet said what it believes caused the crash, but engine failure was ruled out early during the investigation.

The TSB also said that the plane was not-de-iced before takeoff, despite having ice on its wings.

That won't happen again, West Wind's new CEO said in a news release Wednesday.

"West Wind supports the decision of flight crews to call for deicing at any time, eliminating the likelihood of an aircraft taking off with ice contaminated wings," said Michael Rodyniuk, who took over the company in October.

"Enhanced deicing equipment has been delivered to its destinations across the north and training of its personnel accomplished. The equipment is tested and ready for operations daily, confirmed on a morning operation's call."

At the time of the crash, the company used a spray bottle to de-ice plans, a measure airline experts deemed "woefully inadequate."

The new de-icing equipment is one of several "sweeping" changes at the airline following the "ill-fated" Flight 282, said Rodyniuk.

Those other changes include a new management team plus improvements to the company's training and Safety Management System (SMS), he said.

Grounded for 5 months

West Wind was already grounded once, for about five months, after the crash.

Transport Canada, which regulates Canadian airlines, inspected the airline immediately after the crash and found "deficiencies in the company's operational control system."

Operational control systems track several of things, including:

A plane's maintenance history.

The weight of a plane's luggage and cargo and how that weight is distributed throughout the plane.

Communication between pilots, dispatchers and other on-the-ground airline employees.

The field experience of the pilots and how many hours they worked before a flight.

90 days to respond

While their work may overlap, Transport Canada and the TSB work independently of each other.

The TSB's announcement about recommendations is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CST in Saskatoon.

Transport Canada will have 90 days to respond to the TSB.

Friday's announcement is not expected to wade into the cause of the crash.