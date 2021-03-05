Foggy Friday: Advisory issued for swath of province that includes Regina, Saskatoon

It's a foggy Friday morning across much of the province.

The Highway Hotline map highlights an area starting in the far northwest corner, extending in a band southeast through Saskatoon and Regina and ending at the U.S, border.

The fog is a result of clear skies, light winds and melting snow.

The white blanket is dense enough to reduce visibility to zero in some areas.

It's expected to burn off by noon.

Until then, drivers are urged to turn on their lights and keep a safe distance between other vehicles.