Floodwaters threaten northern Sask. highway

Saskatchewan Highways says floodwaters may force the closure of Highway 165 in the province's north.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, it said government agencies were working together to address the situation.

It said Highway 165 remained open as of late Tuesday afternoon, but it may need to be closed as water levels rise.

The water is expected to crest in two to three days, it said.

The ministry said a barrier system is in place to prevent water from cross the road and crews are doing their best to make repairs while levels peak.

Crews are watching the situation 24 hours a day, it said.

According to the Highway Hotline website, the problem area is situated east of the Highway 918 junction and west of Lac La Plonge, northeast of Beauval, Sask.

The highway is currently weight-restricted.

Large trucks heavier than 8,000 kilograms and wider than six metres were being advised to use alternate routes or postpone their haul.

Highway 165 connects northern Saskatchewan's two major highways: Highway 2, which includes access to La Ronge, and Highway 155, which provides access to communities such as Buffalo Narrows and La Loche.