Flooding possible along North Saskatchewan River due to potential ice dams

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency is warning of the potential for ice jams that could cause localized flooding along the North Saskatchewan River.

The agency says lateness of snowmelt runoff is increasing the risk of a rapid warmup and melt, resulting in the potential for higher runoff than anticipated.

The advisory is from the Alberta boundary down to the confluence with the South Saskatchewan River downstream of Prince Albert.

It says conditions are similar to ice jamming incidents experienced in 2013.