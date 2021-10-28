Flair Airlines continues to grow in Sask. with Winnipeg flights
Discount airline to offer flights from Winnipeg to Regina and Saskatoon starting April 2022
A new Canadian discount airline continues to expand its reach in Saskatchewan.
On Thursday, Flair Airlines announced plans to launch flights from Winnipeg to Regina and Winnipeg to Saskatoon starting April 2022.
"Skyxe is thrilled with the continued expansion of our relationship with Flair Airlines," said Stephen Maybury, President & CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.
"Winnipeg is a key domestic market for Saskatoon which will benefit from increased air service opportunities for our guests."
The announcement comes as the air travel sector is rebuilding from massive losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ultra low-cost airline already offers weekly flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Toronto.
In April 2022, Flair Airlines will also be offering weekly flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Edmonton. It will also be flying from Regina to Vancouver starting in March 2022.
