Crash in Saskatoon sends 5 to hospital

The Saskatoon Fire Department lent a helping hand at the scene of a car accident on Wednesday that sent five people to hospital.

Crash happened at the corner of Avenue S south and 19 Street west around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene after two trucks collided on Wednesday afternoon. (Matt Garand/CBC News)

They were called to the corner of Avenue S south and 19 Street west around 1:30 p.m. for a possible entrapment after two half-ton trucks collided there.

Both drivers had exited their vehicles before crews got on scene, fire officials said in a news release. Four other passengers remained in one of the trucks.

Firefighter paramedics assessed everyone involved for injuries, and sent three children and two adults to hospital for further assessment.

Four people who remained inside one of the two trucks involved in an afternoon crash on Wednesday were taken to hospital to be examined. (Matt Garand/CBC News)
