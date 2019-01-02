Crash in Saskatoon sends 5 to hospital

The Saskatoon Fire Department lent a helping hand at the scene of a car accident on Wednesday that sent five people to hospital.

They were called to the corner of Avenue S south and 19 Street west around 1:30 p.m. for a possible entrapment after two half-ton trucks collided there.

Both drivers had exited their vehicles before crews got on scene, fire officials said in a news release. Four other passengers remained in one of the trucks.

Firefighter paramedics assessed everyone involved for injuries, and sent three children and two adults to hospital for further assessment.