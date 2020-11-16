Sask. to receive 180,000 vaccine doses in early 2021: province

The provincial government says 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the federal government have been allocated to Saskatchewan.

Health Minister Paul Merriman made the announcement at a news conference in Regina Thursday.

"This pandemic will only end when we have a widespread distribution of a safe and effective vaccine," Merriman said.

The minister said the vaccine will be distributed on a priority basis. He expects seniors and frontline workers to receive the vaccine first.

"I look forward to the day when we have most of our province vaccinated but that's going to take some time," Merriman said.

First doses early next year: Shahab

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he expects the first doses to be available in January and February 2021.

"We don't know the details of how much vaccine will be available beyond February, but it will be coming in smaller amounts," said Shahab.

"We hope that there will be a national approach of prioritization about who should get the vaccine first."

Shahab said distribution of the vaccine would likely continue throughout the year.

The 180,000 doses are among six million procured by the federal government, according to the Saskatchewan government. Merriman said there are four million of the Pfizer vaccine doses and two million of the Moderna vaccine.

Provincial officials in Alberta are expecting to receive 680,000 doses in early 2021, while Ontario is expecting 2.4 million.

Vaccine storage presents 'logistical challenges'

A key component of the Pfizer vaccine is that it has to be stored at –70 C.

"Getting those vaccines from an airport tarmac or a port to Canadians right across the country is a significant logistical challenge, one which the government is focused on and working on ardently to be able to make sure that as vaccines arrive, they are getting out to the most vulnerable and the people who need it on a priority basis," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday.

According to Public Services and Procurement Canada, the federal government has purchased 26 freezers that can maintain temperatures of –80 C. It also has purchased 100 freezers that can maintain a temperature of –20 C.

With files from Peter Zimonjic, David Cochrane