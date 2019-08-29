Saskatchewan's surplus to be short of projection, according to quarterly report
Significant increase in pension expense, non-cash accounting adjustment contributed to change
Saskatchewan is on track to produce a surplus, according to the first quarterly report of the fiscal year, but it's less than what was projected.
The Government of Saskatchewan is expecting to see a surplus of $25.8 million, $8.6 million less than the $34.4 million budgeted.
"Overall, I'm encouraged by Saskatchewan's updated budget forecast at first quarter," said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer in a news release.
"In any given year there can be in-year budgetary challenges, and there can also be some up-side."
Revenue for the province is forecast at $15.38 billion, which is $355.3 million — or 2.4 per cent — higher than the $15.02 budgeted. Expenses are forecast at $15.35 billion, which is $363.9 million — also 2.4 per cent — higher than the $14.99 billion budgeted.
The province's debt is $267.5 million lower than what was budgeted, at $21.4 billion compared to the $21.7 billion expected. The report says Saskatchewan's economy "continues to improve and recover" from the oil price collapse in late 2014.
Saskatchewan added 10,914 jobs in the first seven months of 2019, decreasing the unemployment rate to 5.6 per cent from 6.4 per cent.
A news release from the province said a significant increase in pension expense and a non-cash accounting adjustment were factors in the lower-than-expected surplus. Those costs are partially offset by higher revenue projections from non-renewable resources and federal transfers, and from increases in Government Business Enterprises net income and own-source revenue, the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.