A coalition of Saskatchewan First Nations is demanding the provincial government stop a controversial road-building project after rare artifacts were discovered along the proposed route.

"These sites and artifacts are deemed sacred to the Nations," says the letter obtained by CBC News.

The items unearthed from the site west of Biggar, Sask., include fragments of a stone spearhead or knife up to 10,000 years old, according to the government's own evaluation. There's also a stone cairn with a small scraping tool made of volcanic obsidian stone traced to the Yellowstone National Park area of Wyoming.

Historians and archeologists say the findings, potentially the oldest in the the province's history, could help explain ancient settlement and trade patterns of this region.

This piece of volcanic obsidian was discovered with other Indigenous artifacts west of Biggar recently. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Despite the discovery, no First Nations were notified or consulted. The provincial government granted approval for road construction to the local rural municipality. Work is set to begin Monday.

First Nations leaders heard about the artifacts thanks to the farm couple who own the land in question. They are outraged the government failed to tell them, and hope to preserve this valuable piece of history.

Edgar Baptiste speaks to farmers, First Nations leaders and others following a pipe ceremony west of Biggar on Monday. Artifacts up to 10,000 years old were recently found there, including a piece of volcanic obsidian stone not native to Saskatchewan. (Jason Warick/CBC)

A provincial government official notes there is nothing in the legislation requiring that First Nations be notified in these types of cases.

Leaders of the seven area First Nations of the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC), as well as other signatories, say the government is violating their treaty rights and is contradicting a recent ruling of the Supreme Court of Canada.

The government's actions show "complete disregard" for the rights of First Nations and their cultural history, says the letter from their lawyer, Keerit Jutla.

It makes three demands:

The government explain why it approved the project, "despite having extensive knowledge of these archaeological sites."

There be a meeting with provincial officials.

The construction, which is set to begin Monday, stop until First Nations are adequately consulted.

Mitzi Gilroy kneels behind one of several spots on her ranch land west of Biggar where Indigenous artifacts dating back up to 10,000 years were discovered. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Sheldon Wuttunee, a former chief of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation and one of the signatories, said he hopes the government and the rural municipality will reconsider.

"Let's just sit down together and figure out a solution," Wuttunee said.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is also taking an interest in the case.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is scheduled to host a news conference Thursday morning at federation offices in Saskatoon.