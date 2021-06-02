Policy expert doesn't expect jurisdictional battle in Sask. over First Nations' COVID protocols

A public policy expert doesn't believe the Saskatchewan government will force First Nations to follow its lead and abandon COVID-19 protocols.

Several First Nations groups in the province say they plan to continue with their restrictions even though the province will soon lift its measures.

The government's COVID-19 proof of vaccination policy will end on Monday, while mandatory masking in indoor public spaces will remain in effect until the end of the month.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is urging all First Nations to keep their restrictions in place.

Ken Coates, a professor and Canada Research Chair with the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan, said he anticipates that the provincial government will allow First Nations to do as they wish because they have a lot of jurisdiction in their reserves.

"It would be very surprising if the provincial government, having already sort of sparked the ire of a fair number of people in Saskatchewan for getting rid of regulations early, would then go to the extra extent of creating a fight with First Nations communities — and even Métis communities — if they choose to keep their regulations in place," he said.

Coates said he believes the provincial government has learned over the last two decades that Indigenous communities insist on control of their own environment — and have the right to control their own citizens and to regulate these kinds of activities.

"There's no gain, political or otherwise, and certainly no gain to be made health-wise, for the Government of Saskatchewan to step in and try to say, 'No, you can't protect your communities. No, you can't look after your own health. No, you cannot sort of follow the restrictions or regulations that have been in place for over a year-and-a-half now,'" he said.

Coates said recent history has shown that First Nations leaders were justified in being cautious in earlier stages of the pandemic, noting that some of the Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan were among the first governments in North America to start taking measures to protect themselves against COVID-19.

He said he thinks that the experience of the pandemic has convinced Indigenous communities that they should trust their own governments at a higher level than we've seen before.

"This has been, with very few exceptions, a really good demonstration of how Indigenous autonomy and Indigenous self-government produces better outcomes," he said. "And I don't think the citizens have missed that lesson, so they will listen."

Coates said, over the last 20 years, we've learned that Indigenous self-government works and that Indigenous communities who control their own affairs generally do much better in health-care, educational and economic outcomes than ones that rely on government leadership and guidance.

"So I don't see any value in the government of Saskatchewan making this a sort of a battlefield to die on because it would actually reflect very poorly on them," he said. "And it would be a huge affront to Indigenous autonomy."

Province putting First Nations communities at greater risk: FSIN

In a joint release issued by the FSIN and several tribal councils on Tuesday, Yorkton Tribal Council tribal chief Isabel O'Soup said it's premature for the province to end all restrictions, noting First Nations vaccination rates are much lower than the provincial rates.

An end to all restrictions will create added pressure to community front-line workers and resources, she said.

The FSIN said First Nations are one of the province's most vulnerable populations — and the province's decision puts their communities at greater risk.

FSIN chief Bobby Cameron said they will continue to follow all of their safety measures and protocols until the battle against COVID is over.

Prince Albert Grand Council grand chief Brian Hardlotte said the PAGC will follow the directives from the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and that its medical health officer will determine changes depending on the best available evidence.

In an interview with CBC News, Hardlotte said COVID-19 remains a serious threat and people are still getting seriously ill and dying from it.

"We're still going to listen to the science," he said. "We don't want to see what happened in July when they lifted all the restrictions."

When asked if he thought First Nations citizens would buy in to the continuation of restrictions, he said it's always a challenge and it will continue to be challenging.

"We just call on our people just to be cautious," he said.

CBC News asked for a response from the provincial government, but a spokesperson said the matter was still under review and a response wouldn't be issued until Thursday.