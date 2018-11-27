FSIN calls for First Nations control of child welfare

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling for an independent advisory committee to oversee child welfare in the province.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the provincial system is failing First Nations children.

Cameron said the committee, which would be made up of provincial and First Nations members, is a first step. First Nations control of child welfare is the ultimate goal, he said.

"There must be a positive change," Cameron said during a news conference at the FSIN offices in Saskatoon Tuesday morning.

Cameron and FSIN vice-chief David Pratt said the expertise, the legislation and infrastructure are already in place. The FSIN has had a Child Welfare Framework Act in place for years, and 16 First Nations child welfare agencies already operate across the province.

Tim Korol, a former high-ranking official in the provincial social services system, agreed with them. He said the issue has been studied to death and it's now time to act.

"We have over 30 years of report after review after inquiry. We have, as a former child advocate put it, a foster care system mired in chronic crisis," Korol said.

First Nations leaders and others will meet tomorrow in Saskatoon to discuss the child welfare system.

