Sask First Nations call for end to practice of 'birth alerts'

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says Saskatchewan must join other provinces and end the practice of "birth alerts."

A Saskatchewan government official said the practice is under review.

A birth alert is issued when there is concern for the safety or welfare of a newborn baby. The baby is often seized and placed in provincial care.

In 2019, there were 122 birth alerts in Saskatchewan, compared with 157 in each of the previous two years, according to the provincial government.

FSIN vice-chief Heather Bear and other critics said the practice targets Indigenous mothers.

"First of all it's cruel. Second of all, it sets the stage for failure of the parent," Bear said.

BC eliminated birth alerts last year. Manitoba announced this week it would do the same.

Bear said some children will always need to be placed in care, but at-risk moms and families need better supports. She said many of the FSIN's member First Nations are pressing for changes.

"You know let's look at more preventative measures rather than ripping the child from the mother's arms," Bear said.

The government is hosting a series of workshops for "community partners" on the issue, including a session Tuesday in Regina, said Joel Kilbride, Executive Director, Child and Family Programs at the Ministry of Social Services.

"We want to ensure we are making evidence-based and informed decisions that work for our children and families in Saskatchewan," Kilbride said in an emailed statement.