Video shows fireworks shooting out of car on Saskatoon freeway

Saskatoon police say they are aware of an undated video showing fireworks shooting out of a vehicle window, sending plumes of sparks flying over passing cars.

Video captures fireworks being shot from a car driving in Saskatoon 0:16

The video, posted Friday on a Facebook page titled "Unofficially The City of Saskatoon," is taken from a vehicle travelling behind the car that the fireworks are coming from.

The silver sedan appears to be travelling north on Idylwyld Drive toward the city's downtown area as the fireworks shoot into the air and skitter along the road.

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help to find more information. They have not identified the people involved or when it occurred.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.