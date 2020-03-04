Video shows fireworks shooting out of car on Saskatoon freeway
Saskatoon police say they are aware of an undated video showing fireworks shooting out of a vehicle window, sending plumes of sparks flying over passing cars.
Police are looking for more information about the video
Saskatoon police say they are aware of an undated video showing fireworks shooting out of a vehicle window, sending plumes of sparks flying over passing cars.
The video, posted Friday on a Facebook page titled "Unofficially The City of Saskatoon," is taken from a vehicle travelling behind the car that the fireworks are coming from.
The silver sedan appears to be travelling north on Idylwyld Drive toward the city's downtown area as the fireworks shoot into the air and skitter along the road.
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help to find more information. They have not identified the people involved or when it occurred.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.