Firefighters rescue unconscious man from Saskatoon apartment fire

Firefighters pulled an unconscious man from a burning apartment building in Saskatoon Monday morning.

They were called to the 100 block of Avenue P South just before 7 a.m. CST. When they arrived, heavy black smoke was coming out of a second floor window of the three storey building.

Firefighters entered the building and found a man unconscious in his unit.

They got him out, and took him to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after and residents were allowed to return to their homes. No one else was injured.

Damage was contained to the one suite and is estimated at $30,000.